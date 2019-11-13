"The Divine Plan" Movie Review and CIA Catholicism

Dr. E. Michael Jones returns to review the film "The Divine Plan" (2019), which celebrates the alliance between President Reagan and Pope John Paul II during the Cold War, and to give his thoughts … More

#CultureWars #LogosRising Dr. E. Michael Jones returns to review the film "The Divine Plan" (2019), which celebrates the alliance between President Reagan and Pope John Paul II during the Cold War, and to give his thoughts on "You might be a CIA Catholic if..." 0:00 Dr. Jones's thoughts on the film 3:29 Who violated the treaty that Reagan and Gorbachev sign at the end of the film? 13:00 Dr. Jones on the point of the film 14:35 What was left out about the fall of the Soviet Union 20:15 The OTHER alliance and "missed opportunities" 27:25 The year of 1979 30:50 George Weigel and capitalism 38:50 The price the Pope had to pay 41:00 You might be a CIA Catholic if... 56:32 Random questions for EMJ This podcast is mirrored from Catholics Against Militarism www.youtube.com/watch Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. Mentioned in this episode: "The Divine Plan" (2019) www.youtube.com/watch "The Improbable Triumvirate: John F. Kennedy, Pope John, and Nikita Khrushchev," by Norman Cousins (1972) www.amazon.com/improbable-tri... Laborem Exercens, papal encyclical, 1981 w2.vatican.va/content/john-pau... "With God On Our Side," Joan Baez youtu.be/xUZGGFOV6FM