Pop-Up Catechesis: Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, let’s get caught in a virtuous circle of gratefulness and gratitude. Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press, explains. For more Pop-Up Catechesis videos, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/