'DO NOT EMBARRASS THE FATHERLAND AGAIN': Michael Matt to the German Bishops

The January 2020 Acies Ordinata had two parts: 1) A silent prayer demonstration just down the street from Cardinal Marx's residence and 2) A press conference in which the traditional Catholic resistance was laid out for member of the press by interventions presented by Roberto de Mattei, John-Henry Westen, John Smeaton, Jeanne Smits, Alexander Tschugguel, Jose Ureta and Michael Matt. In this video, Michael J. Matt presents his intervention, as a German-American Catholicism, against the elitism of the German Bishops Conference which would elevate German opinion over and above Scripture, Canon Law and the word of Christ Himself when it comes to women priests, celibacy and gay unions. "Do not embarrass the fatherland again. Let history show that the German people objected to this 'synodal way' now just as Germans such as Joseph Matt, KSG stood strong against Nazism 80 years ago." The fact that, for the first time, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano came out of hiding to stand and pray with the Acies Ordinata speaks to the significance of this event.