The Miracle of Guadalupe

This painting is in the Carmel Mission church where St Junipero Serra is buried, and below is my homily this morning recounting the miracle of Guadalupe: "On the 9th of December in 1531, a 57-year old Aztec convert called Juan Diego had an audience with the Queen of Heaven at the top of a little hill called Tepeyac, then a few miles outside Mexico City. He was on his way to an early morning Mass in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary – it was a Saturday – and as he passed by at the base of the hill he heard birds singing beautifully and he saw a light from the top. He stopped and listened, and the birds stopped singing and he heard: “Juanito…” He climbed the hill, going towards the light, and when he got to the top he saw Our Lady. She was dazzlingly bright, as though “clothed with the sun” as the Book of Revelation says, and Juan Diego knelt behind some of the cacti and prickly pears growing there to shield himself from the light. Our Lady told Juan Diego that she was “the ever Virgin Holy Mary, Mother of the true God, from whom all life has come” and she told him to ask the bishop, a pious Franciscan and protector of the local Mexican people, to build a chapel on the hill where she could “show and offer all [her] love, compassion, help and protection”. The bishop listened kindly to Juan Diego, but was cautious, so he asked for a sign. So, a few days later, on this day in 1531, Our Lady appeared to Juan Diego on the road, and told him to climb the hill and gather what he found there. The ground was barren and frozen, fit only for cacti and weeds, but on this winter’s morning, Juan Diego found Castilian roses – Spanish roses, which had not been introduced to Mexico yet, and certainly not likely to be blooming in the winter. He gathered these in his tilma – a kind of poncho made of a rough fabric woven from cactus fibre which normally lasts only a few years. He went back to Our Lady and she arranged the roses in his tilma, and sent him to the bishop. Then Juan Diego told the bishop about the miraculous roses, and he opened his tilma to show the roses to him. The bishop looked astonished and knelt. But not because of the roses – imprinted on the tilma was a colour image of the Mother of God. That image, a true icon of the Virgin Mary - the only true image of her that we have - is now enshrined in Mexico, and almost 500 years later, the colours are still bright. In fact, some people say it shines with an iridescent light, and the tilma remains intact. Scientists have been unable to explain how the image appears on the fabric: it seems to float on it; it’s certainly not painted. And under a microscope, in the eyes of the image, scientists have seen tiny reflections of the bishop and his attendants, just as in our own eyes when we are looking at something. The image of the Virgin is called Our Lady of Guadalupe - her feast is on 12 December. She stands with her hands clasped in prayer, and she is surrounded by gentle rays of sunlight. Under her feet is a crescent moon, a symbol of the Immaculate Conception. She is dressed in a sky-blue cloak studded with stars; this is the Queen of Heaven. So, she is surrounded by the sun, moon and stars. The Aztecs worshipped these as gods, notably as the stone serpent who demanded bloody human sacrifices. Mary’s posture of prayer and humility shows that she is not a goddess, and neither are the sun, moon and stars. So she teaches the Aztecs to worship the one God and not the elements. In just 7 years, Mexico is converted to Christianity; human sacrifices which had taken place for two thousand years to appease the stone serpent come to an end. So, the prophecy of Genesis is fulfilled: Mary is the Woman who crushes the serpent. She converts hearts to Christ, and can transform an entire culture of death, and lead it to embrace life. For the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe shows her pregnant, because she has a girdle tied around her - a Western symbol of virginity, but it is tied quite high up in a position that the Mexicans understood to symbolize pregnancy. So, she carries in her womb the Author of Life, the Light of the World. For this reason, she is patroness of the Pro-Life Movement, and also Patroness of the Unborn Child. As she carries Christ in her womb, so, Mary is the bearer of Light. As the bearer of Light, so she comes to St Juan Diego and his people to bring hope, comfort, and healing. The roses that bloom in winter are a sign of that hope, and she remains with the Mexican nation in the miraculous image on the tilma as a sign of her motherly protection, care, and presence. To this day 18-20 million pilgrims a year visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City: the most visited shrine in the world. But the most beautiful event surrounding Our Lady’s apparitions to Juan Diego occurs in the days between the feast of the Immaculate Conception and today. On the 11th of December, Juan Diego doesn’t go to Tepeyac Hill because when he returned home on the 10th, he discovered his uncle was very sick, and close to death even. So, he stays with him on the 11th to care for his uncle, and he misses his meeting with Our Lady. Look at the great charity of this little saint: he knows that an act of love for his uncle, an act of mercy, is more important even than acts of devotion and prayer to Our Lady! On the 12th, he goes in search of a priest, and he decides to avoid the hill, so that he doesn’t get delayed by Our Lady. But, as we know, she comes down to the road to find him and she tells him that she will cure his uncle. So, when Juan Diego goes with the roses in his tilma to the bishop, Our Lady simultaneously appears to Juan Diego’s uncle, Juan Bernardino, and she heals him. What does she say to Juan Diego that morning that gives him the faith and the hope to go to the bishop instead of going to call the priest for his dying uncle? These beautiful words of Our Lady’s care, words of light to us in darkness, have comforted me in difficult times, especially when I first discovered the story of Guadalupe. I asked a friend to set these words to music for my Ordination, and I share them with you now. May they bring Our Lady of Guadalupe’s love and care into your life, and bring Christ’s light into any heaviness, sadness, and darkness in your life, and then you, in turn, go forth from here and become bearers of Light in our world. “Listen, put it into your heart, most little of my sons: let nothing frighten or grieve you, let not your heart be disturbed, do not fear any sickness or anguish. Am I not here, who am your Mother? Are you not under my protection? Am I not your health? Are you not happily within the folds of my mantle, held safely in my arms? Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr