Joseph Sciambra (FB, December 13): "I wish some Catholics were less concerned about drag-queen story hours and more concerned about the dissemination of LGBT propaganda to children in the Roman Catholic Church; while I am no fan of drag queens reading children's books to kids - that pales when compared to the indoctrination of Catholic students, teachers and CCD teachers into Queer theology by LGBT activist priests and their lay associates.
I have always maintained that the Catholic brand of gay liberation is far worse than its secular counterpart - because like liberation theology - it co-opts God to suit their agenda. That is truly wicked. And its done with full knowledge and consent. At one such parish - they are still passing out the "gender unicorn" flyer; at another parish LGBT propaganda is readily available. Welcome to the Catholic Church."
