Joseph Sciambra (FB, December 13): "I wish some Catholics were less concerned about drag-queen story hours and more concerned about the dissemination of LGBT propaganda to children in the Roman Catholic Church; while I am no fan of drag queens reading children's books to kids - that pales when compared to the indoctrination of Catholic students, teachers and CCD teachers into Queer theology by LGBT activist priests and their lay associates.I have always maintained that the Catholic brand of gay liberation is far worse than its secular counterpart - because like liberation theology - it co-opts God to suit their agenda. That is truly wicked. And its done with full knowledge and consent. At one such parish - they are still passing out the "gender unicorn" flyer; at another parish LGBT propaganda is readily available. Welcome to the Catholic Church."