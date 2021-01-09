Giant sinkhole formed in Naples, Italy - Jan 2021 A giant sinkhole opened Friday 8 january in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for … More





A giant sinkhole opened Friday 8 january in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because utilities were severed.

Operations weren’t affected at the Hospital of the Sea, and firefighters said it didn’t appear anyone was injured. The sinkhole consumed three cars in the hospital’s otherwise empty visitors’ parking lot.

The local hospital district said the 20-meter-deep (66 feet), 2,000-square-meter (21,527-square-foot) sinkhole opened at dawn. Chief firefighter Cmdr. Ennio Aquilino told the implosion could have been caused by an infiltration of water underground as a result of recent heavy rains.



