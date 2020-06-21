India's Water Revolution #3: From Poverty to Permaculture with DRCSC

Permaculture instructor Andrew Millison journeys to India to film the epic work of the Development Research Communication and Services Centre (DRCSC) in the state of West Bengal. We tour multiple … More

Permaculture instructor Andrew Millison journeys to India to film the epic work of the Development Research Communication and Services Centre (DRCSC) in the state of West Bengal. We tour multiple villages in the tribal district of Purulia, and see the life changing work that DRCSC is doing on water security, food security, poverty alleviation and ecosystem restoration. Guided by DRCSC founder Ardhendu Chatterjee, we visit the work and see the effects of water storage and groundwater restoration projects that are enabling the poorest of the poor to stay on their lands and thrive instead of migrating far away for low wage work.