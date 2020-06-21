President of Powerful "Catholic German Women's Federation": Abortion Concern's "Champion"

Maria Flachsbarth has been a “champion” of the initiative “SheDecides” of the abortion concern Planned Parenthood since February 2019.She is a member of the German parliament for the "Christian"-Democrats, the president of the anti-Catholic “Katholischer Deutscher Frauenbund,” and a member of the anti-Catholic “Zentralkomitee der deutschen Katholiken.”In a June 19 statement, Flachsbarth didn't apologise for her wrongdoing but even reaffirmed her support of “SheDecides.”At the same time, she didn't have the integrity to admit the facts and instead used the subterfuge that "every woman has the right to decide how many she wants to bear" - while her Planned Parenthood is about killing babies, not about giving birth to them.In June 2017 Flachsbarth supported gay pseudo-marriage and gay adoption.