Dr Ralph Martin who is president of renewal ministries, teacher at Sacred Heart seminar in Detroit and appointed by Pope Benedict as consultor to the pontificate council for new evangelization and … More

Dr Ralph Martin who is president of renewal ministries, teacher at Sacred Heart seminar in Detroit and appointed by Pope Benedict as consultor to the pontificate council for new evangelization and who had that famous prophecy in St Peter's Square over forty years ago which is perhaps for today's time talks about the Anti christ....