Saint Henry Walpole: One of the Forty Martyrs (Feast Day: April 7)
Educated at Norwich, Cambridge and Gray’s Inn, London, England. Adult convert to Catholicism. Studied for the priesthood at Rheims, France in 1582, and English College, Rome, Italy in 1583. Joined the Jesuits in 1584. Ordained on 15 December 1588 at Paris, France. Chaplain to the English soldiers stationed in Brussels, Belgium. Vice-governor of the College of Saint Alban at Valladolid, Spain in early 1593. Returned to England on 4 December 1593 to minister to covert Catholics around York. He was arrested the next day for the crime of priesthood, serving time in York and the Tower of London, and being repeatedly tortured before his martyrdom. One of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales.
Born
1558 at Docking, Norfolk, England
Died
hanged, drawn, and quartered on 7 April 1595 at York, England
Venerated
8 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
15 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI
Canonized
25 October 1970 by Pope Paul VI
