After My Father’s Death I Visited Mother Mary of the Infant Face of Jesus. By Cathy Healy

This is Mother Mary of the Infant Face of Jesus OCD. She is in her late 80’s, and has been the prioress of St Joseph’s Carmel in Kandy, Sri Lanka, for over 50 years.When I went to see her to let her know of my father’s death (aged 77) her response was perfectly expected.She said, “Oh, how wonderful for him. Our Lord gathers all loyal servants to Himself. I’ve been begging Him to take me to him for so many years, I must be such a sinner that He wants to keep me here, in this vale of tears. Oh, I hope I get to go to Him soon, how happy I am for Kevin [my father].”Her response was so utterly matter of fact and so genuine. Quite remarkable. I have no doubt she prays daily and asks for that one favour: to die!”