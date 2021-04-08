Beginning in Jerusalem "He then opened their minds to understand the scriptures, and he said to them, ‘So you see how it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the … More

Beginning in Jerusalem



"He then opened their minds to understand the scriptures, and he said to them, ‘So you see how it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the dead, and that, in his name, repentance for the forgiveness of sins would be preached to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses to this.’" – Luke 24:45-48, which is part of today's Gospel for Easter Thursday. Mosaic from the Latin Calvary Chapel in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr