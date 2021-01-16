Video on Reign on the Antichrist and more clarity on the Mark of the Beast which is the image or number 666 of the Beast either in right hand/arm or forehead but remember what I said in previous … More

Video on Reign on the Antichrist and more clarity on the Mark of the Beast which is the image or number 666 of the Beast either in right hand/arm or forehead but remember what I said in previous messages and posted articles that there are undetected microchips in all the COVID-19 vaccines even though governments and scientists deny it, also the soon to be vaccine passports, there is a connection with all this and it's all suttle and in stages but it could be at our doorstep so BE ALERT. This video will explain it all in great detail and read it in the book of Revelation in the Holy Scriptures...