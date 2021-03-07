Clicks6
fatherjeffrey
SSP Mass Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021

Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector; Allan Pavalko, musician.
