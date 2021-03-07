Clicks6
SSP Mass Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan …More
SSP Mass Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021
Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector; Allan Pavalko, musician.
Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Second Sunday of Lent February 28, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector; Allan Pavalko, musician.