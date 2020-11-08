Home
Clicks
87
Catholic, Apostle, Angel.
DefendTruth
1
1 hour ago
Click to understand the meme.
Child of Our Lady
Remove comment
47 minutes ago
“
The road to hell is paved with the bones of priests and monks, and the skulls of bishops are the lampposts that light the path
.”
St. John Chrysostom
, Doctor of the Church
