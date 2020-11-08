Clicks87

Catholic, Apostle, Angel.

DefendTruth
1
Click to understand the meme.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Child of Our Lady
  • Report
The road to hell is paved with the bones of priests and monks, and the skulls of bishops are the lampposts that light the path.” St. John Chrysostom, Doctor of the Church
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up