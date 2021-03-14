St. Stephen's Cathedral

Saint Clemens Maria Hofbauer

Maria am Gestade

Mary at the Shore

The Vienna Boys’ Choir a

High Mass in the Chapel of the Imperial Palace on Sundays and religious holidays.

Mass with the Court Musicians from mid September to end of June, 9.15 a.m.

Booking necessary, tickets for seats in four categories, stance for free.

Hofburg Palace

Amalienburg

Hofkapelle

Burgkapelle

Hofbibliothek

Schatzkammer

Hofreitschule

Stallburg

Hofstallungen

Lancea et clavus Domini

Lance and nail of the Lord

Reichskleinodien

Reichskleinodien

Reichskleinodien

Reichskleinodien

Reichskleinodien

St. Michael's Church

Michaelerkirche

Zum heiligen Michael

Wiener Staatsoper

Belvedere

Austrian Parliament Building

Parlamentsgebäude

das Parlament

Reichsrat

Nationalrat

Bundesrat