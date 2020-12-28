Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, some wise men from the East came to Jerusalem and asked, "Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and … More

Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, some wise men from the East came to Jerusalem and asked, "Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to pay him homage. " Upon hearing this, King Herod was alarmed, and all Jerusalem with him. Herod gathered all the chief priests and the scribes, and asked them where the Messiah was to be born. They replied, "In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it is written through the prophet: 'And you, Bethlehem, land of Judah, are not in any way least among the rulers of Judah, from you shall come a because Chief who will shepherd my people Israel. '" Then Herod called the magi secretly and investigated with them about the exact time the star had appeared. Then he sent them to Bethlehem, saying, "Go and seek accurate information about the boy. And let me know when you find him, so that I too may go pay him homage. " Then they heard the king, they departed. And the star they had seen in the East went before them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, the Magi were radiant with joy. When they entered the house they saw the child with Mary his mother. They knelt before him, and he paid tribute. Then they opened their treasures and offered the boy gifts: gold, frankincense and myrrh. Warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed into their region, followed by another road. Matthew 2.1 to 12