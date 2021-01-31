Man leaves abortion mill, says ‘fetus’ is ‘in the trash can’ One day after the canceled March For Life, dedicated volunteers from the DC Area Anti-Abortion Advocacy staged a Red Rose Rescue in … More

One day after the canceled March For Life, dedicated volunteers from the DC Area Anti-Abortion Advocacy staged a Red Rose Rescue in Silver Spring, MD in an attempt to save unborn children from being aborted at the very last minute. Unfortunately, their heroic efforts were not enough to stop at least one abortion from being performed. Our Jim Hale was on the ground to file this report.