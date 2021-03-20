EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 | Panel Discussion: The Importance of Fatherhood In the Year of St. Joseph and as we honor him on his feast day, News In Depth’s Host Montse Alvarado speaks with … More





In the Year of St. Joseph and as we honor him on his feast day, News In Depth's Host Montse Alvarado speaks with Executive editor and Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief, Matthew Bunson, Father Agustino Torres of the Franciscans Friars of the Renewal (CFR) and Dr. Gladden Pappin of the University of Dallas about the roles of both physical and spiritual fathers in strengthening families, the church and society.