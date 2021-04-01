Pope Francis Prepares for the Paschal Triduum at the Vatican | EWTN News Nightly With the next few days being the most important in the annual Church calendar, Pope Francis will be busy with services… More





With the next few days being the most important in the annual Church calendar, Pope Francis will be busy with services and Masses. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about Pope Francis' Easter schedule at the Vatican this year. Flynn discusses what Good Friday will look like. The Way of the Cross is traditionally held at the Colosseum, where up to thousands would gather outside, however this year it will take place in St. Peter's Square with only small groups of faithful allowed to attend. Pope Francis chose a scouting group from central Italy and kids from a Roman parish to prepare the meditations for this year's Way of the Cross. The Agesci "Foligno I" Scout Group from Umbria, made up of 145 young people between the ages of eight and 19, have composed the meditations for the Way of the Cross with Pope Francis.