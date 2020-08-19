Lila Rose discusses pro life censorship with Sean Spicer While Twitter continues its censorship of ads from Live Action and founder Lila Rose, the tech giant is running ads from a group which … More

Lila Rose discusses pro life censorship with Sean Spicer While Twitter continues its censorship of ads from Live Action and founder Lila Rose, the tech giant is running ads from a group which finances abortion facilities while smearing pro-life organizations. Live Action News has previously documented Twitter’s double standard, banning Live Action from advertising while permitting pro-abortion groups like EMILY’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Planned Parenthood to purchase ads that push a pro-abortion message. Adding to that, a relatively new group called Equity Forward has recently been allowed to unleash a litany of promoted Twitter ads attacking pro-life groups such as the Susan B. Anthony List, Students for Life of America, and Americans United for Life. www.liveaction.org/…/twitter-blocks-…