Clicks5
THE MARIAN MESSAGE OF 3RD APRIL 2021 TO RAFFAELE FERRARA - ITALY ------------------------------------------------------------ The Message from "Mary, Pilgrims' Mother" donated to all humanity …More
THE MARIAN MESSAGE OF 3RD APRIL 2021 TO RAFFAELE FERRARA - ITALY
------------------------------------------------------------
The Message from "Mary, Pilgrims' Mother" donated to all humanity through the visionary Raffaele Ferrara, in the locality of "Passatempo", a hamlet of Osimo (An), on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.
------------------------------------------------------------
The Message from "Mary, Pilgrims' Mother" donated to all humanity through the visionary Raffaele Ferrara, in the locality of "Passatempo", a hamlet of Osimo (An), on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.
Public domain