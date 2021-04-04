THE MARIAN MESSAGE OF 3RD APRIL 2021 TO RAFFAELE FERRARA - ITALY ------------------------------------------------------------ The Message from "Mary, Pilgrims' Mother" donated to all humanity … More

THE MARIAN MESSAGE OF 3RD APRIL 2021 TO RAFFAELE FERRARA - ITALY

------------------------------------------------------------

The Message from "Mary, Pilgrims' Mother" donated to all humanity through the visionary Raffaele Ferrara, in the locality of "Passatempo", a hamlet of Osimo (An), on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.