‘Economy is Still in Trouble’ Biden Pushes Rescue Plan: ‘More Than 10 million People Out of Work'

Today at the White House, in a speech where he essentially said the economy is in dire shape, President Joe Biden told Americans "We have more than 10 million people out of work; 4 million people have been out of work for six months or longer." He also said millions of Americans are behind in their rental payments and worry about food. The president is trying to get his American Rescue Plan through Congress ASAP. Opponents of the plan say the $1.9 trillion figure is too high as the nation's debt pile continues to grow. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.