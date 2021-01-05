Thousands of Berala supermarket shoppers in isolation after possible COVID exposure | 7NEWS. Thousands of supermarket shoppers are on edge after they were potentially exposed to the growing Berala … More





Thousands of supermarket shoppers are on edge after they were potentially exposed to the growing Berala cluster with fears it may have reached as far as Broken Hill. Long queues for COVID tests are now being seen right across the state. 7NEWS can reveal some of our most vulnerable are paying big money for what should be free swabs. More:



