Indulgences for All Souls Week
An indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory, is granted to the faithful, who devoutly visit a cemetery and pray, even if only mentally, for the departed. The indulgence is plenary each …More
An indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory, is granted to the faithful, who devoutly visit a cemetery and pray, even if only mentally, for the departed. The indulgence is plenary each day from the first to the eighth of November; on other days of the year it is partial.
A plenary indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory, is granted to the faithful, who on the day dedicated to the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed [November 2 {as well as on the Sunday preceding or following, and on All Saints' Day}] piously visit a church. In visiting the church it is required that one Our Father and the Creed be recited.
To acquire a plenary indulgence it is necessary also to fulfill the following three conditions: sacramental Confession, Eucharistic communion, and prayer for the intention of the Holy Father. The three conditions may be fulfilled several days before or after the performance of the visit; it is, however, fitting that communion be received and the prayer for the intention of the Holy Father be said on the same day as the visit.
The condition of praying for the intention of the Holy Father is fully satisfied by reciting one Our Father and one Hail Mary. A plenary indulgence can be acquired only once in the course of the day.
www.catholicculture.org/…/day.cfm
www.catholicculture.org/…/day.cfm
Vom 1. bis 8. November kann täglich einmal ein vollkommener Ablass gewonnen werden. Bleibt eine der unten genannten Bedingungen unerfüllt, erlangt man einen Teilablass.
Die Bedingungen zur Erlangung eines vollkommenen Ablasses sind
Vom 1. bis 8. November kann täglich einmal ein vollkommener Ablass gewonnen werden. Bleibt eine der unten genannten Bedingungen unerfüllt, erlangt man einen Teilablass.
Die Bedingungen zur Erlangung eines vollkommenen Ablasses sind
+ Ablegung der hl. Beichte innerhalb von 8 Tagen vor oder nach Allerheiligen (eine Beichte genügt zur Erlangung mehrerer Ablässe, wenn man im Stand der Gnade bleibt)
+ entschlossene Abkehr von jeder Sünde
+ Kommunionempfang
+ Gebet nach Meinung des Papstes (zusätzlich empfiehlt sich das Beten eines »Vaterunser«, eines »Gegrüßet seist du Maria« und eines »Ehre sei dem Vater«)
sowie zusätzlich
— an ALLERSEELEN (einschliesslich 1. November ab 12 Uhr):
+ Besuch einer Pfarrkirche oder halböffentlichen Kapelle/ Priorat
+ Gebet des Vaterunser und Glaubensbekenntnis
— in der ALLERSEELENWOCHE (vom 1. bis 8. November):
+ Friedhofsbesuch
+ Gebet für die Verstorbenen („O Herr, gib den Armen Seelen die ewige Ruhe. Und das ewige Licht leuchte ihnen. O Herr, laß sie ruhen in Frieden. Amen.“).
Link zum Katechismus der katholischen Kirche über den Ablass
www.gottliebtuns.com/armeseelen_2.htm
