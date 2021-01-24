EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-01-21 | Full Episode As Joe Biden is inaugurated the second Catholic president in U.S. history this week, pro-lifers voice concern over his abortion agenda which directly … More





As Joe Biden is inaugurated the second Catholic president in U.S. history this week, pro-lifers voice concern over his abortion agenda which directly contradicts Church teaching. We speak with Autumn Christensen, policy director for the Susan B. Anthony List, on what abortion-related actions she's expecting within the first few days in a Biden-Harris administration. We're also joined by Kristen Day, executive director for Democrats for Life of America, and Amar Patel, former vice presidential candidate for the American Solidarity Party, to hear their concerns over Biden's abortion agenda from a Catholic and pro-life perspective. The 48th annual March for Life will be virtual – Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, joins us to discuss what went into this decision and what pro-lifers need to know to participate. A D.C. public school teacher says she was denied paid maternity leave after delivering a stillborn baby – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And Walk for Life West Coast plans to move forward, despite strict California COVID restrictions – we're joined by the co-founders, Eva Muntean and Dolores Meehan. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.