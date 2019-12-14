Clicks66
🎵 The most popular HYMNS for ADVENT | with LYRICS
BeautyinSound The most popular hymns for the season of ADVENT! 00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel) 03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley) 08:44 | People, look east.…More
BeautyinSound The most popular hymns for the season of ADVENT!
00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel)
03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley)
08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (Besançon Carol)
10:20 | Come, thou long-expected Jesus (Cross of Jesus)
12:04 | Creator of the stars of night (Conditor alme)
14:13 | Hills of the North, rejoice (Little Cornard)
16:56 | Wake, O wake! with tidings thrilling (Wachet auf)
21:40 | Mine eyes have seen the glory (Battle Hymn)
25:14 | I heard the voice of Jesus say (Kingsfold)
27:31 | Iste confessor
30:34 | On Jordan's bank the Baptist's cry (Winchester New)
33:05 | Hark what a sound (Highwood)
35:46 | Remember, O thou man (Ravenscroft)
38:41 | Hark, the glad sound (Bristol)
40:27 | Come, thou Redeemer of the earth (Puer nobis nascitur)
00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel)
03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley)
08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (Besançon Carol)
10:20 | Come, thou long-expected Jesus (Cross of Jesus)
12:04 | Creator of the stars of night (Conditor alme)
14:13 | Hills of the North, rejoice (Little Cornard)
16:56 | Wake, O wake! with tidings thrilling (Wachet auf)
21:40 | Mine eyes have seen the glory (Battle Hymn)
25:14 | I heard the voice of Jesus say (Kingsfold)
27:31 | Iste confessor
30:34 | On Jordan's bank the Baptist's cry (Winchester New)
33:05 | Hark what a sound (Highwood)
35:46 | Remember, O thou man (Ravenscroft)
38:41 | Hark, the glad sound (Bristol)
40:27 | Come, thou Redeemer of the earth (Puer nobis nascitur)