🎵 The most popular HYMNS for ADVENT | with LYRICS

BeautyinSound The most popular hymns for the season of ADVENT!

00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel)
03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley)
08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (Besançon Carol)

00:00 | O come, O come, Emmanuel! (Veni Emmanuel)

03:43 | Lo! he comes with clouds descending (Helmsley)

08:44 | People, look east. The time is near (Besançon Carol)

10:20 | Come, thou long-expected Jesus (Cross of Jesus)

12:04 | Creator of the stars of night (Conditor alme)

14:13 | Hills of the North, rejoice (Little Cornard)

16:56 | Wake, O wake! with tidings thrilling (Wachet auf)

21:40 | Mine eyes have seen the glory (Battle Hymn)

25:14 | I heard the voice of Jesus say (Kingsfold)

27:31 | Iste confessor

30:34 | On Jordan's bank the Baptist's cry (Winchester New)

33:05 | Hark what a sound (Highwood)

35:46 | Remember, O thou man (Ravenscroft)

38:41 | Hark, the glad sound (Bristol)

40:27 | Come, thou Redeemer of the earth (Puer nobis nascitur)