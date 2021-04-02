284. Getting confused

God is clear. There are those who:“obeyed not, nor did they pay heed. They walked in the hardness of their evil hearts and turned their backs, not their faces, to me.” Jeremiah, chapter 7, verse 24These people recede and move away from the clarity of God. They enter a path of darkness. Their life becomes confused, because they extinguish the Light of God. Their path is filled with congestion and obstacles until they sink and lose themselves.It is the summit of a closing heart and the remoteness of God to the point of not recognizing him. They will then have to make indescribable efforts to simply live.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas