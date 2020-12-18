Argentinean Blog: There Is One Way How the Church’s Decadence Can Be Stopped

except for the intervention of the Holy Spirit

Since Vatican II, the Church is tending towards dissolution, a process accelerated by Francis, Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (December 9) writes,“Progressivism destroys in a few years what took a civilization many centuries to build.”Caminante explains this with the law of entropy which says that closed systems tend inexorably towards an irreversible disorder.An example: Throwing a glass on the ground disperses its pieces, but there is no way of throwing those pieces into their former form. This law also applies to the Church, Caminate writes.However, there is an exception, “We must expect that in social systems like the Church, things will happen according to entropy,.”