Magnificat: May Cover Essay

Andrea Mantegna (1431-1506) was one of the great initiators of the Renaissance in northern Italy. He was not yet thirty when, in 1460, he was called by Ludovic Gonzaga, Marquis of Mantua, to become his official painter. This Ascension of Christ dates from that period. Christ is carried up to heaven by a cloud of cherubim. He holds in his hand the victory banner of the cross. In that day the Root of Jesse will stand as a banner for the peoples; the nations will rally to him, and his resting place will be glorious (cf. Is 11:10). All is fulfilled (Jn 19:30) when Christ, true God and true man who died and rose again, returns to the bosom of his Father. But all will not be revealed until he returns again in glory at the end of time. Beloved, we are God’s children right now, but what we shall be in the future has not yet been revealed. We are well aware that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he really is (1 Jn 3:2). Jesus’ final earthly gaze is directed to the disciples he leaves behind; his expression seems to say, “I commend my life’s work into your hands until I come again: to accomplish it, in deed and in truth, love one another as I have loved you .” His right hand, raised like a scepter, confirms that he, as the Word of the Father, is the “Rabbi,” the master of all teaching. And the Father’s commandment is this: we should trust in his Son, Jesus Christ, and love one another just as he commanded us (1 Jn 3:23).



Mantegna portrays Christ glorious rising to heaven as though he were an ancient statue. His form is powerfully sculptural, static, already taken up into eternity, yet for one last instant still rising beyond time. This Jesus, hieratic and aloof, in no way seeks to seduce his followers. The artist deliberately refuses to play on the heartstrings of the faithful: his Lord and God is no guru. By inviting us to gaze with him upon the Son of Man, Mantegna opens to us the mystery of faith in all the power and exigency of its truth. Jesus will be received in his human person in the very bosom of God. Through him, with him, and in him, every human being, including you and me, acquires an inconceivable, indeed, an infinite dignity. The Ascension testifies that, after Jesus, human nature henceforth knows no bounds: it is enthroned at the right hand of the Father in the communion of the Holy Spirit.



Pierre-Marie Dumont