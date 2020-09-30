The Accompaniment Relationship | Fr. Carter Griffin, Megan Philip

Father Carter Griffin is a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. Raised Presbyterian, he converted to Catholicism while attending Princeton University. After graduating in 1994, he served for … More

Father Carter Griffin is a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. Raised Presbyterian, he converted to Catholicism while attending Princeton University. After graduating in 1994, he served for four years as a line officer in the United States Navy prior to entering the seminary. He attended Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland for two years of philosophy followed by the North American College in Rome for five years of theology. Father Griffin was ordained to the priesthood in 2004 and served as priest-secretary for three years before beginning doctoral studies in Rome in 2008. After completing his doctorate and serving as the parochial vicar of St. Peter's parish on Capitol Hill, in 2011 he was appointed Director of Priest Vocations for the Archdiocese of Washington and Vice-Rector of St. John Paul II Seminary, where he now serves as Rector. He is the author of Why Celibacy: Reclaiming the Fatherhood of the Priest, published in 2019 by Emmaus Road. Megan Philip is the Coordinator of the 2020 Spiritual Accompaniment Course. Megan grew up in Dallas, Texas and still considers herself a Texan at heart! In 2007, she left Texas to discern consecrated life, which took her to various cities along the east coast. After discerning her vocation was not to consecrated life, she completed her MTS at the Pontifical St. John Paul II Institute specializing in the theology of marriage and family. She served as the Coordinator of Campus and Young Adult Ministry for the Archdiocese of Washington, in which she organized young adult events and served local campus ministers in the mission to evangelize college students. In 2018, she married her husband Rijo Philip and the two of them welcomed baby Mariyam into their lives in October of 2019. Megan currently serves as a part time editor and is active in public speaking, offering retreats, and giving spiritual direction. To view the PowerPoint presentation for this talk and resources for the entire 2020 Archdiocese of Washington Spiritual Accompaniment Course, visit: drive.google.com/…RjywzlyAQ-2-6jsSJivH25FOwSNKB7 For questions about the Spiritual Accompaniment Course, contact Jonathan Lewis, Assistant Secretary for Pastoral Ministry and Social Concerns, Archdiocese of Washington, lewisj@adw.org.