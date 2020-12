TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: DECEMBER 31: FR PAUL KRAMER, “DIVINE CHASTISEMENT IS HERE, GREAT RESET AND IS E MICHAEL JONES A JEWISH KGB AGENT?”

DONT DARE MISS THIS ONE! AND NO THE TITLE IS NOT CLICK BAIT. JOIN FR KRAMER AND I FOR THE NEXT HOUR AS WE DISCUSS:UPDATE ON FR KRAMERS SECOND VOLUME BOOKPREPPING, BOOKS TO GET, ETCFR BERRY AND FR HENRY KRAMER ON THE APOCALYPSEFRANCIS “RESIGNING” RUMORSTAYLOR MARSHALL’S WHO IS POPE POLLBENEDICT XVI ON THE COLLAPSE OF SOCIETYHOW LONG IS THE PERIOD BETWEEN DEATH OF ANTICHRIST AND SECOND COMINGFR MALACHI MARTIN ON THE 3RD SECRET AND CORONA-BIOWEAPONBLOOD OF ST JANARIUS NOT LIQUEFYING, WHAT DOES IT MEANCORONA IN PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMINGLATEST EARTH CHANGESIS E. MICHAEL JONES A KGB JEWISH AGENT?FR KRAMER AND I HAVE STORIES ON E MICHAEL JONESHOW MANY “TRADS” MIGHT BE MOLES FOR THE ENEMY