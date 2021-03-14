Florida Pushes to Ban Late-Term Abortions There’s a growing push for Florida to ban late-term abortions– we speak with Florida State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, who introduced the Pain-Capable … More





There’s a growing push for Florida to ban late-term abortions– we speak with Florida State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, who introduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in the State Senate, and Anna Higgins, the Florida lobbyist for the Susan B. Anthony List. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Florida Pushes to Ban Late-Term AbortionsThere’s a growing push for Florida to ban late-term abortions– we speak with Florida State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, who introduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in the State Senate, and Anna Higgins, the Florida lobbyist for the Susan B. Anthony List. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.