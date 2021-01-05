Feast of the Epiphany (Vespers Antiphon) venite January 6th is the Feast of the Epiphany of our Lord. This Vespers antiphon from the Feast is based on Matthew 2:11. "Opening their treasures, the … More

January 6th is the Feast of the Epiphany of our Lord. This Vespers antiphon from the Feast is based on Matthew 2:11. "Opening their treasures, the Wise Men offered gifts to the Lord of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, alleluia." "Apértis thesáurus súis obtulérunt Mági Dómino áurum, thus et myrrham, allelúia."