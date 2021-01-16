January 16th Franciscan Saint of the Day Saints Berard and Companions, Proto Martyrs. The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 January … More

January 16th Franciscan Saint of the Day Saints Berard and Companions, Proto Martyrs.

The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 January 16th Saints Berard and Companions Protomartyrs of the Franciscan Order.