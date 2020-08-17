Greek Border Guards Serve Our Lady

Greek border guards restored a roadside shrine of Our Lady in Ampelia Tycherou near the Greek-Turkish border (GreekCityTimes.com, August 16).The shrine was erected after a car accident during which the driver survived by a miracle, and destroyed by illegal [Islamic] immigrants passing through last November.The President of the Association of Border Guards of Evros, Chrysovalantis Gialamas, announced the reconstruction on August 15, “May Our Lady always keep us under her roof.”