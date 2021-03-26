March 27 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 11,45-56. Many of the Jews who had come to Mary and seen what Jesus had done began to believe in him. But some of them… More

March 27 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 11,45-56.

Many of the Jews who had come to Mary and seen what Jesus had done began to believe in him.

But some of them went to the Pharisees and told them what Jesus had done.

So the chief priests and the Pharisees convened the Sanhedrin and said, "What are we going to do? This man is performing many signs.

If we leave him alone, all will believe in him, and the Romans will come and take away both our land and our nation."

But one of them, Caiaphas, who was high priest that year, said to them, "You know nothing,

nor do you consider that it is better for you that one man should die instead of the people, so that the whole nation may not perish."

He did not say this on his own, but since he was high priest for that year, he prophesied that Jesus was going to die for the nation,

and not only for the nation, but also to gather into one the dispersed children of God.

So from that day on they planned to kill him.

So Jesus no longer walked about in public among the Jews, but he left for the region near the desert, to a town called Ephraim, and there he remained with his disciples.

Now the Passover of the Jews was near, and many went up from the country to Jerusalem before Passover to purify themselves.

They looked for Jesus and said to one another as they were in the temple area, "What do you think? That he will not come to the feast?"

"It was to gather into one the dispersed children of God"

“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all things to myself” (Jn 12:32). O wondrous power of the Cross! O ineffable glory of the Passion, in which is contained the Lord's tribunal, the world's judgment, and the power of the Crucified! For you drew all things to yourself, Lord, and when “you stretched out your hands all the day long to an unbelieving and rebellious people” (Is 65:2; Rm 10:21), the whole world was at last brought to confess your majesty (…) You drew all things to yourself, Lord, when the veil of the temple was rent in two (Mt 27:51), and the symbol of the Holy of Holies was made manifest in truth, when prophecy found its fulfillment and the Old Law became the Gospel. You drew all things to yourself, Lord, so that the worship of all peoples should be celebrated in its fullness by that mystery which, veiled until now beneath the rites of a single temple in Judea, is at last openly made known. (…)

For your cross is the source of all blessings, the origin of all grace. From the weakness of the cross believers gain strength, glory for shame, life for death. Now, too, the proliferation of sacrifices has ceased: the one offering of your body and blood fulfills all those different sacrifices offered throughout the world. For you are the true Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world (Jn 1:29). In yourself you bring to completion all religions of all peoples so that all these peoples might make up but one Kingdom.

