HOW BE PHILOSOPHER

So, you want to be a philosopher, eh? In this video, we learn from the best thinkers that ever lived about what it really takes to be a philosopher. - Links - Send me an e-mail: mystiversetube@gmail.… More

So, you want to be a philosopher, eh? In this video, we learn from the best thinkers that ever lived about what it really takes to be a philosopher. - Links - Send me an e-mail: mystiversetube@gmail.com Join the Discord server: discord.gg/ytBXAwr Become a patron: www.patreon.com/mystiverse Donate: www.buymeacoffee.com/mystiverse Merch store: teespring.com/stores/mystiverse-1 - Credits - Drawn by me and my sister. Beethoven - String Quartet No.6: www.youtube.com/watch