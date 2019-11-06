FSSP Calgary: "We were so blessed and thankful to be able to welcome His Excellency Bishop Joseph Perry, Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago this last Sunday November 3rd to celebrate a Pontifical Mass and … More

FSSP Calgary: "We were so blessed and thankful to be able to welcome His Excellency Bishop Joseph Perry, Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago this last Sunday November 3rd to celebrate a Pontifical Mass and Confirmation in Extra Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Bishop Perry was assisted by Fr. Adrian Debow, FSSP / Fr. John Shannon, FSSP / and Fr. Krzysztof Sanetra, FSSP. This is a special occasion for the Latin Mass Community in Calgary. Our congratulations to the 25 children who received the Holy Sacrament of Confirmation with Bishop Perry. May the Holy Spirit give them the increased ability to practice their Catholic Faith in every aspect of their lives and to witness Christ in every situation."