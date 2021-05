Retired Chur Bishop Vitus Huonder, 79, Switzerland, celebrated the Pentecost Pontifical High Mass in the PiusX Seminary (SSPX) in Zaitzkofen, Germany (full video below).Huonder has been living at the Institut Sancta Maria, a Pius X grammar school in Wangs, St Gallen, Switzerland, since his retirement in 2019. It is rare that bishops, even retired ones, celebrate publicly for PiusX.