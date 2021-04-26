Clicks7
Another call for the spiritual mobilization of the United States Dear Americans, what you are experiencing now in connection with a false pandemic is already mass satanization and programmed genocid…More
Another call for the spiritual mobilization of the United States
Dear Americans,
what you are experiencing now in connection with a false pandemic is already mass satanization and programmed genocide. Its tool is mainly a new mRNA vaccine forced under extremely strong pressure. This violates the Constitution and fundamental human rights. The aim is total control resulting in destruction and self-destruction of the individual, family and society.
Who exerts this pressure of planned genocide? Who is responsible for organized crimes against humanity? It is the Deep State aligned with the Deep Church. They promote satanism, and eliminate the natural moral principles and the essence of Christianity. Today, the papal office is occupied by a religious imposter and a professional liar, an archheretic under multiple anathema – Bergoglio. He has enthroned the Pachamama demon and thus legalized idolatry, a grave sin against the First Commandment. He also promotes sodomy, literally the legalization of sinful sodomite unions. This is connected with the system of stealing children from any family under the guise of so-called domestic violence. Poor children are then given up to these deviants.
Moral crimes against God and humanity have reached a climax. Many people have already lost their reason and conscience, and we are witnessing mass satanization not only of certain territories but of almost the entire planet. People are so dulled by the system of lies that they are ready to accept the most absurd fabrications. This has become apparent during a false pandemic and terror with face masks, respirators, testing and fatally dangerous vaccination. Thank God for brave doctors, especially virologists and immunologists, who, even at the cost of persecution, defend the truth and appeal to the conscience of all mankind.
Most Christian leaders are silent on these crimes. In addition, by promoting vaccination, the pseudo Pope breaks the barriers for the satanic system to enter the Church and society as quickly as possible. Despite warnings from solid and courageous experts, he demagogically dictates: “It must be done!” Bergoglio even threatens that refusing vaccination is a sin. He, an illiterate in medicine, claims that the unvaccinated are allegedly a threat to others. How he even has the nerve to tell such wicked lies!
It must be clear to every Catholic: If the Pope declares things that contradict the obvious truth and conscience, he must not be obeyed by anyone! This currently applies to Bergoglio’s criminal promotion of the mRNA vaccine. Moreover, every sensible person knows that Francis Bergoglio has brought on himself an anathema – excommunication according to Gal 1:8-9 – for the heresies committed by him, and is therefore an invalid Pope.
On the other hand, thanks are due to the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who persistently fights against genocidal vaccination and the entire NWO system. As early as 2018, he called on Bergoglio to resign along with the entire homosexual network.
Archbishop Viganò has accepted invitation to join a summit entitled “Truth Over Fear” that will take place on April 30-May 1. May God give His blessing and protection to the Summit participants!
The systematic violation of constitutional rights and moral principles opens the door to the mass satanization of America. Media terror manipulating the human mind also plays a major role here. Conscience and reason are gradually eliminated and the will is paralyzed. Satanization is supported by key figures in the NWO, through whom the power of the spirit of lies and death works. America must cast out this demon of death! The condition is a true change of thinking – metanoia (see Mk 1:15) and a return to the basic Christian principles on which America was built.
True repentance involves renouncing the system of lies and accepting the fundamental divine truths concerning our human existence. What does it mean? Our existence comes from God. God put His spirit in matter, that is, in the dust of the earth. Our immortal spirit makes us similar to God. Everyone must realize the true meaning and purpose of their lives. Man does not live to eat, drink, and build a house of cards to substitute for eternal life. So-called artificial intelligence with various cyborgs does not give a person morality or love, much less immortality. Transhumanism is a great deception. Human life is a short test. But it will decide your eternity! It will decide whether you will be eternally happy in heaven or desperately unhappy in hell.
Satanism, with its NWO ideology and pseudo-philosophy of transhumanism, leads to demoralization, loss of reason, conscience, and ultimately will. Through planned vaccinations, chipping, and the reduction of humanity, it drags people to eternal death – hell.
How is it possible that lies and evil have reached such catastrophic proportions today?
It is because man, as a creature of God, in his false freedom, that is, spiritual pride, does not want to submit to God’s laws, which are beneficial to him. In addition, they are a condition for attaining eternal life. He believes in lies and thus falls into the bondage of various addictions that lead to temporal and eternal death. He falsely considers God’s commandments as limitations and loss of freedom. But these apparent limitations protect us from the path of lies and death. The root of all evil is a poisoned source within us. It is called original sin. That is why Jesus exhorts us: “Deny yourself (your ego)” and in another place: “Whoever desires to save his soul (with the source of evil in it) will lose it, but whoever loses his soul for My sake and the Gospel’s will save it.” Jesus wants us to lose our ego, the false god, the spiritual poison that poisons our soul and the powers in it – our reason and will.
The basic question, therefore, is: Who is Jesus to you? It is either He, your God and Savior, who reigns in your soul, or sin and the spirit of lies. True freedom and true happiness are only in Christ (cf. Jn 8:36). They follow from obedience to His commandments and His will. He died on the cross for you. He paid for all the evil you did in your life. All he wants from you is to give Him sin, that source of evil. Follow Him in the path of truth for the rest of your life. Love God with all your heart and your neighbor as yourself (Mt 22:37-39).
We were immersed through baptism into the death of Christ, and we also received a new life (Rom 6:3-4). The problem is that we do not realize it and do not count on it in our personal lives. That is why the spirit of lies, the devil, continues to rule over us. It is necessary to resist the devil again and again in the power of Christ, and he will flee from us (Jam 4:7).
As for the end of history and the second coming of Christ, we need to take it very seriously, and especially our death.
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is the voice of the one crying in the wilderness. It recently called on Christians around the world to trample face masks outside the churches at Easter April 4 and sing songs to celebrate the glorious resurrection of Jesus. The Patriarchate hereby, in God’s authority, calls once again on all sincere Americans to make a promise to God at this critical time to devote one hour daily to prayer. Jesus says: “Could you not watch with Me one hour?” (Mt 26:40)
Today, the Patriarchate once again calls on America to mobilize spiritually. Priests, pastors, zealous Christians, set up prayer watches to build Christ’s national army!
Let us remind that the prayer watch consists of 23 people to cover all hours of the day, plus there is one hour set aside when all members pray, namely from 8 to 9 pm (see youtu.be/a-s2HawV0WU). The prayer group can meet once or twice a week to pray the prophetic prayer according to Ezekiel 37 (vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=18244).
Jesus said: “What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Mk 8:36) Dear Christians, stand up for God, the truth and the laws of God like millions of Christ’s witnesses – martyrés – before you. Do not be afraid of persecution or martyrdom, just as they were not afraid! The words of Jesus apply to you also: “He who loses his life for My sake will find it.” (Mt 10:39) Jesus said: “I am the resurrection and the life!” (Jn 11:25)
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
April 15, 2021
Subscribe to BCP newsletters
eepurl.com/gQZMTD
Dear Americans,
what you are experiencing now in connection with a false pandemic is already mass satanization and programmed genocide. Its tool is mainly a new mRNA vaccine forced under extremely strong pressure. This violates the Constitution and fundamental human rights. The aim is total control resulting in destruction and self-destruction of the individual, family and society.
Who exerts this pressure of planned genocide? Who is responsible for organized crimes against humanity? It is the Deep State aligned with the Deep Church. They promote satanism, and eliminate the natural moral principles and the essence of Christianity. Today, the papal office is occupied by a religious imposter and a professional liar, an archheretic under multiple anathema – Bergoglio. He has enthroned the Pachamama demon and thus legalized idolatry, a grave sin against the First Commandment. He also promotes sodomy, literally the legalization of sinful sodomite unions. This is connected with the system of stealing children from any family under the guise of so-called domestic violence. Poor children are then given up to these deviants.
Moral crimes against God and humanity have reached a climax. Many people have already lost their reason and conscience, and we are witnessing mass satanization not only of certain territories but of almost the entire planet. People are so dulled by the system of lies that they are ready to accept the most absurd fabrications. This has become apparent during a false pandemic and terror with face masks, respirators, testing and fatally dangerous vaccination. Thank God for brave doctors, especially virologists and immunologists, who, even at the cost of persecution, defend the truth and appeal to the conscience of all mankind.
Most Christian leaders are silent on these crimes. In addition, by promoting vaccination, the pseudo Pope breaks the barriers for the satanic system to enter the Church and society as quickly as possible. Despite warnings from solid and courageous experts, he demagogically dictates: “It must be done!” Bergoglio even threatens that refusing vaccination is a sin. He, an illiterate in medicine, claims that the unvaccinated are allegedly a threat to others. How he even has the nerve to tell such wicked lies!
It must be clear to every Catholic: If the Pope declares things that contradict the obvious truth and conscience, he must not be obeyed by anyone! This currently applies to Bergoglio’s criminal promotion of the mRNA vaccine. Moreover, every sensible person knows that Francis Bergoglio has brought on himself an anathema – excommunication according to Gal 1:8-9 – for the heresies committed by him, and is therefore an invalid Pope.
On the other hand, thanks are due to the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who persistently fights against genocidal vaccination and the entire NWO system. As early as 2018, he called on Bergoglio to resign along with the entire homosexual network.
Archbishop Viganò has accepted invitation to join a summit entitled “Truth Over Fear” that will take place on April 30-May 1. May God give His blessing and protection to the Summit participants!
The systematic violation of constitutional rights and moral principles opens the door to the mass satanization of America. Media terror manipulating the human mind also plays a major role here. Conscience and reason are gradually eliminated and the will is paralyzed. Satanization is supported by key figures in the NWO, through whom the power of the spirit of lies and death works. America must cast out this demon of death! The condition is a true change of thinking – metanoia (see Mk 1:15) and a return to the basic Christian principles on which America was built.
True repentance involves renouncing the system of lies and accepting the fundamental divine truths concerning our human existence. What does it mean? Our existence comes from God. God put His spirit in matter, that is, in the dust of the earth. Our immortal spirit makes us similar to God. Everyone must realize the true meaning and purpose of their lives. Man does not live to eat, drink, and build a house of cards to substitute for eternal life. So-called artificial intelligence with various cyborgs does not give a person morality or love, much less immortality. Transhumanism is a great deception. Human life is a short test. But it will decide your eternity! It will decide whether you will be eternally happy in heaven or desperately unhappy in hell.
Satanism, with its NWO ideology and pseudo-philosophy of transhumanism, leads to demoralization, loss of reason, conscience, and ultimately will. Through planned vaccinations, chipping, and the reduction of humanity, it drags people to eternal death – hell.
How is it possible that lies and evil have reached such catastrophic proportions today?
It is because man, as a creature of God, in his false freedom, that is, spiritual pride, does not want to submit to God’s laws, which are beneficial to him. In addition, they are a condition for attaining eternal life. He believes in lies and thus falls into the bondage of various addictions that lead to temporal and eternal death. He falsely considers God’s commandments as limitations and loss of freedom. But these apparent limitations protect us from the path of lies and death. The root of all evil is a poisoned source within us. It is called original sin. That is why Jesus exhorts us: “Deny yourself (your ego)” and in another place: “Whoever desires to save his soul (with the source of evil in it) will lose it, but whoever loses his soul for My sake and the Gospel’s will save it.” Jesus wants us to lose our ego, the false god, the spiritual poison that poisons our soul and the powers in it – our reason and will.
The basic question, therefore, is: Who is Jesus to you? It is either He, your God and Savior, who reigns in your soul, or sin and the spirit of lies. True freedom and true happiness are only in Christ (cf. Jn 8:36). They follow from obedience to His commandments and His will. He died on the cross for you. He paid for all the evil you did in your life. All he wants from you is to give Him sin, that source of evil. Follow Him in the path of truth for the rest of your life. Love God with all your heart and your neighbor as yourself (Mt 22:37-39).
We were immersed through baptism into the death of Christ, and we also received a new life (Rom 6:3-4). The problem is that we do not realize it and do not count on it in our personal lives. That is why the spirit of lies, the devil, continues to rule over us. It is necessary to resist the devil again and again in the power of Christ, and he will flee from us (Jam 4:7).
As for the end of history and the second coming of Christ, we need to take it very seriously, and especially our death.
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is the voice of the one crying in the wilderness. It recently called on Christians around the world to trample face masks outside the churches at Easter April 4 and sing songs to celebrate the glorious resurrection of Jesus. The Patriarchate hereby, in God’s authority, calls once again on all sincere Americans to make a promise to God at this critical time to devote one hour daily to prayer. Jesus says: “Could you not watch with Me one hour?” (Mt 26:40)
Today, the Patriarchate once again calls on America to mobilize spiritually. Priests, pastors, zealous Christians, set up prayer watches to build Christ’s national army!
Let us remind that the prayer watch consists of 23 people to cover all hours of the day, plus there is one hour set aside when all members pray, namely from 8 to 9 pm (see youtu.be/a-s2HawV0WU). The prayer group can meet once or twice a week to pray the prophetic prayer according to Ezekiel 37 (vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=18244).
Jesus said: “What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Mk 8:36) Dear Christians, stand up for God, the truth and the laws of God like millions of Christ’s witnesses – martyrés – before you. Do not be afraid of persecution or martyrdom, just as they were not afraid! The words of Jesus apply to you also: “He who loses his life for My sake will find it.” (Mt 10:39) Jesus said: “I am the resurrection and the life!” (Jn 11:25)
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
April 15, 2021
Subscribe to BCP newsletters
eepurl.com/gQZMTD