" A Hidden Life " (2019) is a film quite befitting the drama of our present day. They could have named this film, 'An Act of Faith - Heroic Defiance.' Do we have the simple faith & moral courage of Catholic Franz Jägerstätter who says, ‘No, I won’t,’ and bring an abrupt end to the evil plans of wicked men?

PLEASE watch the entire film and share it among your friends and families!!! imdb.com/title/tt5827916/