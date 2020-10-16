Home
Clicks
104
Professor from Edinburgh University told by a BBC reporter, "Sent To Smear"
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
BBC reporter: "I can't report what you said bcs I want to keep my job. I was just sent to take pictures of you not socially distancing so we can smear you."
Tesa
1 hour ago
The video had on Twitter 12k clicks - but was set back to several hundreds on the morning of October 16.
