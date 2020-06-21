Home
Sample against “Lucifarians” planning to march today
HerzMariae
1
1 hour ago
Praying the rosary
Tesa
1 hour ago
Regarding the cities where the Satanic groups will march are: 1.-Jacksonville, Florida. 2.- Raleigh, NC. 3.- Cincinnati, Ohio. 4.- Columbus, Ohio 5.- Washington, DC. 6.- Madison 7.- Buffalo, NY. 8.- Niagara Falls, NY. 9.- Salem.
