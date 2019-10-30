Clicks91
The Child Jesus of the Cross on Pichincha Mountain, Quito - Our Lady of Good Success ordered His image to be distributed!
The Child Jesus of the Cross on Pichincha Mountain, Quito - Our Lady of Good Success ordered His image to be distributed! Read more here:-
www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/A003olgs%20Pinchincha.htm
Wonderful!!!