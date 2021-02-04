New Montana Bill to Ban Coverage of Abortions by Health Insurance Plans | EWTN News Nightly In Montana, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last week that would ban the coverage of abortion… More





In Montana, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last week that would ban the coverage of abortion procedures by health insurance plans offered through the state exchange. Executive director of the Montana Catholic Conference, Matthew Brower, joins to talk more about the bill and its significance. Brower discusses more specifically what the bill does and why it is so important. This bill is similar to one passed in 2011, but it was vetoed by the Democratic governor at the time. The executive director explains what happens next to this current measure and if there is any indication to how the current Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, may be leaning. He also shares what other pro-life legislation is being considered in the state. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: