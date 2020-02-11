Clicks266

Remarkable scenes at the Anglicans

Tesa
Andrea Williams, Director Christian Concern and Christian Legal Centre, asks what disciplinary proceedings are being pursued against bishops, who openly promote gay relationships contrary to the …More
Andrea Williams, Director Christian Concern and Christian Legal Centre,
asks what disciplinary proceedings are being pursued against bishops, who openly promote gay relationships contrary to the teaching of the Church of England.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up