Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats, Sinfonia BWV 42 - JS Bach
Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (On the evening, however, of the same Sabbath), BWV 42, is a church cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach. He composed it in Leipzig for the first Sunday after Easter …More
Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (On the evening, however, of the same Sabbath), BWV 42, is a church cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach. He composed it in Leipzig for the first Sunday after Easter and first performed it on April 8, 1725.
Desde el Teatro Monumental de Madrid
Orquesta Sinfónica RTVE
Programa: Obras de N. Conforto, F. Richter, J.D. Zelenka, J. de Nebra, J. Stamitz, J.G. Pisendel y J.S. Bach
Aarón Zapico, director.
