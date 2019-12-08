Clicks32

Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats, Sinfonia BWV 42 - JS Bach

Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (On the evening, however, of the same Sabbath), BWV 42, is a church cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach. He composed it in Leipzig for the first Sunday after Easter and first performed it on April 8, 1725.
Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (On the evening, however, of the same Sabbath), BWV 42, is a church cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach. He composed it in Leipzig for the first Sunday after Easter and first performed it on April 8, 1725.

Desde el Teatro Monumental de Madrid

Orquesta Sinfónica RTVE

Programa: Obras de N. Conforto, F. Richter, J.D. Zelenka, J. de Nebra, J. Stamitz, J.G. Pisendel y J.S. Bach

Aarón Zapico, director.
