 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks31
DefendTruth
B.C. church FINED $2,300 for in-person services, police CAN'T EXPLAIN which order was violated. This is a small storefront church in Langley, British Columbia. A gymnasium a few doors away continued …More
B.C. church FINED $2,300 for in-person services, police CAN'T EXPLAIN which order was violated.

This is a small storefront church in Langley, British Columbia. A gymnasium a few doors away continued to operate.

This storefront church has a greater commitment to their faith than Catholic Cardinals and bishops
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up