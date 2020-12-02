B.C. church FINED $2,300 for in-person services, police CAN'T EXPLAIN which order was violated. This is a small storefront church in Langley, British Columbia. A gymnasium a few doors away continued … More

B.C. church FINED $2,300 for in-person services, police CAN'T EXPLAIN which order was violated.



This is a small storefront church in Langley, British Columbia. A gymnasium a few doors away continued to operate.



This storefront church has a greater commitment to their faith than Catholic Cardinals and bishops