This Sunday, April 25, is World Day of Prayer for Vocations. The purpose of World Day of Prayer for Vocations is to publicly fulfill the Lord's instruction to, "Pray the Lord of the harvest to send laborers into his harvest" (Mt 9:38; Lk 10:2). “Why should I bother with vocation? Why should I bother with God's plan? Ultimately, ‘the glory of God is man fully alive’, as Saint Irenaeus said and what he's talking about is: When we are fully alive, when we become who God created us to be, it actually gives praise and glory to God," says Father Jim Rolph, Chaplain to Powers Catholic High School in Flint. “We were made for something more, we weren't made for comfort, we are made for greatness and, so, as we discern our vocation let us ask God, ‘how do you want to live in me so that I can become fully alive and live out the glory of God in my life’?” While appreciating all vocations, the Church concentrates its attention on World Day of Prayer for Vocations upon vocations to the ordained ministries (priesthood and diaconate), consecrated life in all its forms (male and female religious life, societies of apostolic life, consecrated virginity), secular institutes in their diversity of services and membership, and to the missionary life. * For more on discerning your vocation go to: